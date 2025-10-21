Stockton Kings Acquire Returning Player Rights to DaQuan Jeffries

Today, the Stockton Kings, defending 2024-25 NBA G League Champions and the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have acquired the returning player rights to guard DaQuan Jeffries in a trade with the Westchester Knicks. In exchange, the Knicks receive the returning rights to forward Terry Taylor and center Jalen Thomas, as well as Stockton's 2026 NBA G League Draft first-round pick.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jefferies (6-5) began his professional career on a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he has averaged 4.6 points (41.5% FG, 31.5% 3p, 78.3% FT), 2.1 rebounds, and 15.9 minutes in 111 NBA career appearances (25 starts) across five seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings (2019-21), Houston Rockets (2020-21), Memphis Grizzlies (2021-22), New York Knicks (2023-24), and most recently the Charlotte Hornets (2024-25). During the 2024-25 season with Charlotte, Jeffries averaged 6.7 points (40.5% FG, 33.5% 3p, 80.0% FT), 2.9 rebounds, 1.1. assists, and 22.8 minutes in 47 games (20 starts). In the NBA G League, he has posted career averages of 18.3 points (47.8% FG, 35.9% 3p, 73.7% FT), 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 31.4 minutes over 78 career games (65 starts) across four seasons with the Stockton Kings (2019-20), College Park Skyhawks (2021-22), and Westchester Knicks (2022-24).

The Edmond, Oklahoma native split his collegiate career between Oral Roberts University (2015-16), Western Texas College (2016-17), and the University of Tulsa (2017-19), where he ranks among the program's all-time top 10 in blocks per game, block percentage, and offensive rebound percentage for the Golden Hurricanes.







