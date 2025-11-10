Stockton Kings Split Series in Win over San Diego Clippers

Published on November 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (1-1), defeated the San Diego Clippers (1-1), 117-108, at Adventist Health Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Stockton Kings two-way Daeqwon Plowden led all scorers with 34 points. Guard Dexter Dennis produced 22 points. Two-way Dylan Cardwell notched his second straight double-double, finishing with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Off the bench, guard Jameer Nelson Jr. chipped in 12 points.

San Diego Clippers forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced the team with 27 points, and center Yanic Konan Niederhäuser contributed 20 points. Guard TyTy Washington Jr. tallied 18 points, and guard Jason Preston added 12 points. The Clippers bench combined for 26 points.

The San Diego Clippers shot 51.1% from the field to build a 61-47 halftime lead. The Kings trimmed down the deficit to 81-84 going into the fourth quarter. With 7:31 left in the game, the Kings caught fire on a 19-0 run. Cardwell helped fuel the surge with eight points, throwing down three dunks, including two back-to-back slams. The Kings capped off the comeback with a 117-108 win over the Clippers.

The Stockton Kings will hit the road to face the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15, with tip-off times set for 7:00 pm PT. Fans can catch Friday's game on NBAGLeague.com and NBCSBA+ and Saturday's game on NBAGLeague.com and NBCSBA.







