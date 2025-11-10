SLC Stars Announce Opening Day Roster

Published on November 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, today announced their opening day roster ahead of tomorrow's 10:30 A.M. MT tipoff at Delta Center against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

This year's season opener marks the first of three scheduled Stars Kids Day Games presented by Med One. The Stars will host more than 3,000 students from 14 different schools across the Granite School District at Tuesday's game, which is closed to the public.

The team's roster is headlined by two-way guard Elijah Harkless, the reigning NBA G League Most Improved Player and All-NBA G League Second Team selection, and Oscar Tshiebwe, who earned All-NBA G League First Team honors and set a league record last season with an astounding 19.0 rebounds per game.

The team also welcomes John Tonje, the 2024-25 Consensus All-America Second Team honoree from Wisconsin selected by the Utah Jazz with the 53rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, who joins the Stars on a two-way contract.

Other notables include seven-year NBA veteran Mo Bamba, Stars open tryout find Hank Morgan, and returning players Max Abmas and Justin Harmon.

The 2025-26 campaign marks the first season under Head Coach Rick Higgins, who joins the Stars after two seasons as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz under Will Hardy. Higgins brings extensive NBA experience and a strong reputation for player development as he leads the team into his inaugural season.

After a two-game road trip to San Diego, the Stars will return home to the Maverik Center on Nov. 18 to take on the South Bay Lakers at 6 P.M. MT. The 2025-26 Stars season is packed with theme and community nights that highlight local organizations, charities, causes, and cultures while activating unique in-game experiences and giveaways for fans. A full promotional schedule can be found here.

