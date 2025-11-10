Hustle Sweep Back-To-Back against Capitanes

Published on November 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (2-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (0-2) 109-103 to sweep the season-opening back-to-back at Landers Center.

Tyler Burton led the Hustle with 21 points. Paul Zilinskas totaled 20 points off the bench, shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. Charlie Brown Jr. registered 17 points and six rebounds. Nate Hinton tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lawson Lovering contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jahmai Mashack dished out seven assists.

RJ Melendez paced Mexico City with 23 points. Wade Taylor IV added 18 points off the bench. LJ Figueroa totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Boo Buie III scored 16 points. Felipe Haase contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

Memphis scored the first 10 points of the game and led by as many as 24 in the first half. Mexico City opened the second half on a 17-0 run to take the lead. The Hustle used a 7-2 burst late in the third quarter to retake the lead into the final frame. The Capitanes cut the Hustle lead down to two, 103-101, with 1:11 remaining, but Memphis closed the game on a 6-2 run to secure the win.

Memphis scored 21 points off turnovers and 21 fast break points. The Hustle scored 48 points in the paint and registered 19 second chance points. Mexico City totaled 22 points off turnovers.

The Hustle will hit the road for the first game of a two-game road trip starting in Frisco, Texas, to take on the Texas Legends on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.