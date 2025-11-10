Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Annual Chase Center Game against San Diego Clippers on Sunday, March 1

Published on November 10, 2025

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors will host a home game against the San Diego Clippers at Chase Center, the home of the seven-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, on Sunday, March 1, 2026, it was announced today. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Santa Cruz Warriors Jimmy Butler III Bobblehead. This game marks the ninth occasion the NBA G League affiliate will compete on Golden State's home court, the fifth time at Chase Center. Santa Cruz holds a record of 3-1 in games played at Chase Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting today, November 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via Ticketmaster (LINK HERE) or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Santa Cruz's March 1 game against the Clippers will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Last season, the Santa Cruz Warriors hosted former Golden State Warrior and 2022 NBA Champion Juan Toscano-Anderson and the Mexico City Capitanes at Chase Center on March 9, 2025. After trailing by two points with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors ended the frame on an 18-5 run and claimed a 118-107 victory in front of 11,057 fans in attendance. Guard Pat Spencer and center-forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, both on assignment from Golden State, led the Sea Dubs with 25 points and 22 points, respectively.

"After last year's win over Mexico City, we could not be more excited to return to Chase Center for a fifth season," said Santa Cruz Warriors Team President, Chris Murphy. "Every year it is always incredible to not only see the tremendous support we receive from Golden State fans across the Bay Area, but to watch our players compete and shine at Chase Center. This is not only a big moment for our players and coaches, but also a cherished tradition that highlights the strong bond between Santa Cruz and Golden State. We cannot wait to put on another great show for over ten thousand members of Dub Nation on March 1."

The 2025-26 Santa Cruz Warriors are led by first-year Head Coach Lainn Wilson. Santa Cruz opened the season with a back-to-back set at Kaiser Permanente Arena against the Rip City Remix on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. The 2025-26 Santa Cruz roster includes Golden State Warriors two-way players forward Jackson Rowe, guard Pat Spencer, and rookie forward Alex Toohey.

Santa Cruz will travel to Salt Lake City for the team's first road game of the season tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11. Tip-off against the Stars is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. PT.

The Santa Cruz Warriors, the 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, have a variety of ticket plans on sale now. Limited full-season memberships start at the all-in price of just $21 per game and include exclusive benefits. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for IOS and Android.







