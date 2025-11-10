South Bay Lakers Open Season with Back-To-Back Wins over Valley Suns

Published on November 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Valley Suns, 123-113, Sunday night to complete a two-game sweep on opening weekend at UCLA Health Training Center.

Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Chris Mañon led all scorers with 31 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3FG, 5-5 FT), while adding seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 40 minutes. Forward Drew Timme added 29 points, while guard RJ Davis finished the night with 24 points, to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Forward Anton Watson scored 14 points on 54 percent shooting from the floor while pulling in six rebounds.

South Bay led 70-49 at halftime after a 45-point second quarter where the Lakers shot 58 percent from the field and 54 percent from beyond the arc. South Bay saw their lead grow to a high of 26 points in the first half before Valley cut the lead to 12 points at the end of the third quarter. South Bay has yet to trail in either of its first two games to start the 2025-26 season.

Valley had five players score in double figures, including four starters. Two-way forward Koby Brea led the Suns with a double-double, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Jaden Shackelford posted 25 points in 37 minutes, while guard Damion Baugh added 24 points, eight assists and tied a game high in steals with four.

