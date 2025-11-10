Wendell Moore Jr. Signs Two-Way Contract with Detroit Pistons

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that guard Wendell Moore Jr. has signed a Two-Way contract with the Detroit Pistons. Moore becomes the first Maine Celtics player to earn a GATORADE Call-Up to the NBA this season, and the 24th call-up from Maine all-time. He is NBA G League's third call-up of the season.

The Duke product was a standout in Maine's first two games of the season, scoring a career-high 28 points in the Celtics' overtime loss at Greensboro on Nov. 7. Moore was 9-14 from the floor in the game, including 3-7 from three-point range, while adding 2 rebounds and 4 assists in 34 minutes of play.

Over the past three seasons, Moore has played in 90 NBA games between Minnesota, Detroit, and Charlotte. In 16 games with the Hornets last season, Moore averaged 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

This marks the second consecutive season that a Maine player has earned a Call-Up to Detroit. Last season, Ron Harper Jr. also signed a Two-Way contract with the Pistons.

This marks the second consecutive season that a Maine player has earned a Call-Up to Detroit. Last season, Ron Harper Jr. also signed a Two-Way contract with the Pistons.

The Maine Celtics return to the Portland Expo this Friday for their home opener vs. Long Island.







