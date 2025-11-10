Wisconsin Herd and 4imprint "Swishes for Wishes" Initiative to Return for 2025-26 Season

Published on November 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with 4imprint for the "Swishes for Wishes" initiative. This season, 4imprint will donate $10 to Make-A-Wish® Wisconsin for every three-point basket made by the Herd during home games. Over the past four seasons, the Herd and 4imprint have raised more than $11,500 through this impactful program.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with 4imprint to support the Make-A-Wish Community in their mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," said Herd Team President Steve Brandes.

To learn more about the initiative and track the Herd's three-point progress throughout the season, visit:

https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/wisconsin-herd-community-spotlight-2.







NBA G League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.