FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Sioux Falls Skyforce Home Games
Published on November 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
MIAMI - Miami HEAT fans can follow and cheer on the team's NBA G League affiliate, as FanDuel Sports Network will televise and stream all 24 home games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during the 2025-26 season.
Games will stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and be televised on either FanDuel Sports Network Sun or FanDuel Sports Network Florida for fans throughout South Florida.
Coverage begins with the Skyforce's home opener on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. (ET) against the Noblesville Boom from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This marks the fourth season that the network will broadcast Skyforce games to fans in South Florida, with veteran announcer Dan Peters on the call.
Sioux Falls' roster features three players on two-way contracts with the HEAT: Center Vladislav Goldin, who helped lead Florida Atlantic University to the 2023 NCAA Final Four, forward Myron Gardner and guard Jahmir Young.
Fans can sign up to stream the HEAT and Skyforce by visiting FanDuelSportsNetwork.com/packages. The popular Season Pass offer includes access to both teams' games on the network through the end of the regular season, plus other local and national programming, for a one-time discounted purchase of $89.99. Monthly and annual subscriptions are also available.
Fans who sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network Sun will receive all of the Skyforce coverage, including select games that appear on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Local Prime Video customers can also sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/fdsn or open the Prime Video app and search for FanDuel Sports Network to select a plan.
FanDuel Sports Network Sun also remains available on cable, satellite and streaming providers across the region, giving fans their choice of the best way to tune in. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.com to see options in each local zip code. Viewers who receive the network through a TV provider can also stream games and programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app at no extra cost.
Sioux Falls Skyforce games on FanDuel Sports Network:
DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT NETWORK
11/12/25 07:30 PM Noblesville Boom FLORIDA
11/14/25 08:00 PM Noblesville Boom SUN
11/18/25 07:30 PM Cleveland Charge SUN
11/29/25 08:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold FLORIDA
11/30/25 04:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold SUN
12/06/25 08:00 PM Iowa Wolves FLORIDA
12/07/25 04:00 PM Iowa Wolves SUN
12/31/25 07:30 PM Rio Grande Valley Vipers SUN
01/09/25 08:00 PM Rip City Remix SUN
01/11/25 04:00 PM Rip City Remix SUN
01/17/25 08:00 PM Salt Lake City Stars FLORIDA
01/18/25 04:00 PM Salt Lake City Stars SUN
01/21/25 07:30 PM Long Island Nets SUN
02/04/25 07:30 PM Maine Celtics SUN
02/06/25 08:00 PM Maine Celtics FLORIDA
02/19/25 07:30 PM Rio Grande Valley Vipers SUN
02/20/25 08:00 PM Valley Suns FLORIDA
02/22/25 04:00 PM Valley Suns SUN
03/07/25 08:00 PM Austin Spurs SUN
03/08/25 04:00 PM Austin Spurs FLORIDA
03/11/25 07:30 PM Stockton Kings SUN
03/13/25 08:00 PM Stockton Kings SUN
03/20/25 08:00 PM Mexico City Capitanes SUN
03/21/25 08:00 PM Mexico City Capitanes FLORIDA
NOTE: All games above also stream in the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Schedule subject to change.
