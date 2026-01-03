Series Preview: at Iowa Wolves

Published on January 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 115-110 on 12/7/25 in Sioux Fals

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 42-56

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce continues a busy stretch of play this weekend with a two-game road series against the Iowa Wolves on Saturday and Sunday at Casey's Center in Des Moines.

Sioux Falls enters the weekend coming off a strong stretch of play, winning three of its last four games, highlighted by a New Year's Eve victory over Rio Grande Valley. The Skyforce have found consistency on both ends of the floor during that run, leaning on balanced scoring, improved ball movement, and bench production.

Josh Christopher led the Skyforce again, pouring in 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while HEAT two-way Jahmir Young added 24 points and 10 assists. Dain Dainja posted 18 points on a perfect 7-7 FGA off the bench.

The Wolves feature one of the most productive scorers in the NBA G League, as Tristen Newton leads Iowa in the regular season at 28.6 points per game. Iowa opened the Winter Showcase with a 2-0 mark but has since gone 1-3, including a split of a two-game road series at Delaware last weekend.

Iowa will also have Timberwolves assignee Joan Beringer available for the series. The 2025 first-round pick provides size and rim protection in the frontcourt and adds another dimension to the Wolves' rotation. Sioux Falls will see a familiar face on the opposing bench this weekend, as Keshad Johnson returns to the Skyforce on assignment. Johnson spent time with the Force last season and brings defensive versatility and transition playmaking to the matchup.

The Skyforce wrap up the two-game set on Sunday before continuing their road swing, while Iowa looks to regain early-season momentum in front of the home crowd.

Sioux Falls returns home next weekend to face the Rip City Remix on Friday and Sunday from the Sanford Pentagon.







NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.