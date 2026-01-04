Windy City Falls to Osceola to Split Series, 1-1

Published on January 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Osceola Magic 114-130 on Saturday night. Despite the loss, Windy City guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 30 points.

Facing the Magic short-handed once again, Windy City had a promising start, putting up 42 points in the first frame and at one point pulling away with an 18-point lead. The Bulls had trouble finding their rhythm in the second, connecting on only five shots to put up a game-low 15 points for the quarter. The Magic took advantage of the slump and went on a 15-2 run towards the end of the frame to capture the lead by halftime. With three triples by Magic guard Lester Quinones to start the third, the tone was set. The Magic capitalized on eight turnovers by the Bulls for 17 points and shot 65.2% from the field to extend the lead by as much as 24. In an attempt to rally back in the fourth, the Bulls dialed in to a more accurate 52.9% from the field and outscored the Magic 31-26. Despite the effort, the deficit was too great to overcome and the Magic held on for the victory.

Alongside McClung, Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller recorded 23 points and grabbed six rebounds. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II put up an additional 22 points with seven rebounds. Guard RJ Nembhard had quite the effort on both ends of the court with 17 points, five rebounds and six assists.

For the Magic, Quinones and forward Alex Morales led the offensive effort, each putting up 25 points. Quinones also had eight rebounds and five assists while Morales notched a commanding nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Osceola guard Javonte Smart came off the bench to record 21 points, shooting 5-for-6 from three.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 3-3 while the Magic improve to 5-2. Windy City will return home on Thursday, January 8 to face off against the Delaware Blue Coats. Tip-off is set for 7pm and the game will be broadcast on CHSN+ (tape delay) and NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.