South Bay Lakers Out-Hustle Memphis to Earn Overtime Win

Published on January 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Memphis Hustle 125-121 in overtime Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 3-1 in the regular season.

Five South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme, who recorded his third double-double of the season with 26 points (9-12 FG), 10 rebounds and nine assists, tying the most assists by a South Bay player in a single game this season. Guard Kobe Bufkin added 26 points (10-20 FG) and five rebounds. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr., on assignment with South Bay, finished with 20 points (8-11 FG), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Forward Tevian Jones tallied 19 points (9-16 FG), including 15 in the first half, while center Kylor Kelley added 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as a reserve.

The teams traded momentum throughout the contest, with the score tied 16 times and 13 lead changes, one shy of South Bay's season high. Bufkin led South Bay in the extra period, scoring five of the team's seven overtime points, including the game-winning basket. He also blocked two shots in overtime as South Bay held Memphis to three points in the period.

Forward Charlie Brown Jr. led Memphis with his 18th consecutive double-figure scoring game, tallying 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3FG), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Forward Nate Hinton also finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3FG) to go along with seven rebounds. Guard Tyler Burton added 19 points and eight rebounds. Guard Lucas Williamson scored 16 points, and Memphis Grizzlies two-way guard Javon Small contributed 10 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench.

South Bay hosts the Hustle again on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. PT at UCLA Health Training Center.







