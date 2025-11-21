Stockton Kings Defeat Valley Suns, 131-112

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings (5-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the Valley Suns (0-5), 131-112, on Thursday night at Adventist Health Arena.

Stockton guard Dexter Dennis led the Kings with his first double-double of the season, posting 23 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. added 20 points off the bench, while guard Jon Elmore contributed 11 points. Two-way guard Isaiah Stevens finished with 19 points, and two-ways Daeqwon Plowden and Dylan Cardwell added 18 and 16 points, respectively. Cardwell also secured his fifth double-double of the season with 12 rebounds.

Valley Suns guard Damion Baugh paced all scorers with 29 points, while forwards Koby Brea and Isaiah Hawthorne chipped in 13 and 11 points. The Suns bench combined for 44 points.

The Kings set the tone early, jumping out to a 29-20 lead after the first quarter and posting a season-high 74 points in the first half to take a 74-44 advantage at halftime. Stockton shot 58.3% from the field and 12-of-22 (54.5%) from three in the opening half, fueled by back-to-back triples from Elmore and guard Mitch Mascari, followed by a late three from Nelson Jr.

Stockton maintained control throughout the second half, extending its lead to as many as 32 points (115-83) midway through the fourth quarter. The Suns mounted a late run, but Kings center Daniel Batcho sealed the win with a pair of free throws and a block in the final minute to close out the 131-112 victory.

The Stockton Kings will hit the road to face the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Monday, Nov. 24, with both games tipping off at 5:00 p.m. PT. Fans can stream the action live on NBAGLeague.com and Jazz+.







NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.