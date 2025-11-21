Maine Celtics Unveil L.L.Bean "Amazing Maine" Campaign for 2025-26 Season

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced the team is renewing their popular "Amazing Maine" campaign presented by L.L.Bean. Back for a third season, Maine will once again wear specialty L.L.Bean-inspired uniforms for five games, starting with tonight's game vs. Delaware.

"The Maine Celtics and L.L.Bean collaboration has become something that has resonated well beyond the Portland Expo," said Maine Celtics Team President Dajuan Eubanks. "L.L.Bean is synonymous with the state of Maine. We could not be prouder to align with a company that shares one of our core initiatives - celebrating this great state."

This year's uniform design is inspired by the L.L.Bean Norwegian Sweater. A longtime staple of L.L.Bean fashion, the Norwegian Sweater is known for its distinctive pattern and has been sold by L.L.Bean since 1965. the uniforms will be worn for all five "Amazing Maine" games.

"The third year of our partnership continues to celebrate the best of Maine, as two Maine icons would," said Jason Sulham, Manager of Public Affairs for L.L.Bean. "We expect The Amazing Maine Jersey Series to be a fan favorite once again with this year's designs inspired by Maine seasons, including a retro Norwegian Sweater design. We can't wait for the season to get underway and see fans enjoy this exciting team and our partnership."

This season, L.L.Bean will include Maine Coast Heritage Trust as the beneficiary of the uniforms. Each "Amazing Maine" game will recognize a different Maine-based nonprofit. Below is a list of the "Amazing Maine" games and the corresponding nonprofit associated with each game:

Date Opponent Time Nonprofit

Nov. 21 Delaware 7:00 p.m. Maine Coast Heritage Trust

Dec. 7 College Park 1:00 p.m. Marine Mammals of Maine

Jan. 25 Greensboro 1:00 p.m. Adaptive Outdoor Education Center

Feb. 12 Motor City 7:00 p.m. Girls on the Run

Mar. 24 Cleveland 7:00 p.m. Bicycle Coalition of Maine

