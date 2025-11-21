Salt Lake City Stars Host Stockton for Doubleheader; "Bluey Night" Returns on Saturday November 22

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (3-1) return to action at the Maverik Center to host the Stockton Kings (5-1) in a pair of games, with the first meeting set for Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 P.M. MT. The teams will face off again on Nov. 24 at 6 P.M. MT.

Prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, the Stars visited Stockton as the teams faced off in a preseason game. The Stars and Kings met twice during the 2024-25 regular season, splitting the season series 1-1. The most recent matchup came Dec. 19, 2024, at the Maverik Center, in a 131-114 Stars win.

"Bluey Night" also returns on Saturday, Nov. 22 where fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite blue heeler puppy before and during the game. Bluey will be available for meet-and-greet opportunities in the Kids Zone as soon as doors open at 5 P.M. MT. Tickets for "Bluey Night" and all Stars games start at just $10 at the box office.

