Stars Bounce Back over Clippers with Dominant Win

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars earned their first road win of the 2025-26 season with a dominant 120-92 victory over the San Diego Clippers, improving to 2-1 on the year.

San Diego opened with five quick points, but Salt Lake City responded and took a 6-5 lead at the 8:06 mark of the first quarter, a lead the Stars never gave up. They controlled the game wire to wire and pushed the advantage to as many as 28. The Stars shot 48.9% from the field and 82.4% at the line.

All five Salt Lake City starters scored in double figures, with seven players reaching at least 10 points. Rookie guard Sean East II delivered a breakout performance off the bench, posting a career-high 23 points (6-14 FGM, 3-5 3PM, 4-5 FTM). Second-year guard Max Abmas tallied his second double-double of the season with 14 points (5-10 FGM) and a game-high 10 assists.

Oscar Tshiebwe continued his dominance on the glass, grabbing 30 rebounds (12 OR, 18 DR) to tie his career high. He now has 62 total rebounds (25 OR, 37 DR) through three games. Tshiebwe added 19 points (9-14 FGM), marking his second double-double of the season.

For San Diego, Jahmyl Telfort and Patrick Baldwin Jr. each scored 18 points, while Taylor Funk led the Clippers' bench with 11.

The Stars return home to host the South Bay Lakers in their Maverik Center opener. The game will air on Jazz+ and ESPN+.

