Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Spurs

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 120-98 by the Austin Spurs (3-0) in the first of a four-game home stand at Landers Center.

Charlie Brown Jr. and Tyler Burton scored 18 points each for the Hustle. Lucas Williamson added 16 points off the bench. Evan Gilyard scored 13 points. Lawson Lovering totaled 10 points.

David Jones Garcia led the Spurs with 31 points off the bench. Stanley Umude totaled 24 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Mangas contributed 16 points. Riley Minix registered 13 points and eight rebounds.

After a closely contested first quarter, the Spurs scored 10 straight in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead. Austin led by as many as 32 in the second half.

Memphis scored 32 points off turnovers. Austin shot 53.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Spurs scored 54 points in the paint and 22 fast break points.

The two teams will complete the back-to-back set at Landers Center tomorrow, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. CT.

