Spurs Announce Official Watch Party in Austin on December 3

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN (Nov. 17, 2025) - The San Antonio Spurs invite Austin fans to mark their calendars for an upcoming official Spurs watch party on Wednesday, December 3, presented by Michelob ULTRA. Fans can come together at Bouldin Acres' South Lamar location to cheer on the Silver and Black as they take on the Orlando Magic on the road. The party will also feature Spurs holiday festivities and community impact initiatives onsite. This is one of multiple official Spurs game watch parties to take place in Austin this season, with more to be shared in the coming months.

In addition to the game action, fans can enjoy cheerful holiday activations such as an ugly sweater contest and holiday scavenger hunt with prizes, as well as festive treats from local Austin businesses including a hot cocoa bar, specialty popcorn and Christmas cookie decorating. The first 100 fans who check in wearing Spurs gear or a Christmas sweater get a free drink ticket and Spurs holiday ornament. DJ DMoney will be on hand at the family-friendly and dog-friendly event playing tunes all night, joined by Austin Spurs in-arena host Ray Villarreal.

SUPPORT FOR COMMUNITY IMPACT

In the spirit of the holiday season of giving, attendees are invited to join the Spurs community impact efforts in Austin by supporting Travis County's Brown Santa initiative. Fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event will receive a free drink ticket. These toy donations will go to Travis County's Brown Santa annual holiday toy distribution, which the Spurs organization in Austin has been supporting throughout the month of November. This watch party will serve as the Spurs final collection event for the campaign, helping ensure children across Central Texas receive gifts this season.

WATCH PARTY DETAILS

Wednesday, December 3 @ 5:30 p.m., Spurs at Magic

Party starts at 5:30 p.m. Tipoff at 6 p.m.

Bouldin Acres, 2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Parking: Free and available in the main lot out front, with additional parking in the garage southeast of the venue.

Future watch party dates and details will be shared closer to the date via the Official Spurs Fan Club at Spurs.com/FanClub and the Official Spurs App presented by Frost at Spurs.com/App. Fans can text PARTY to 210-444-5940 to receive the most up to date event details. The Spurs 2025-26 season is presented by H-E-B.







NBA G League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.