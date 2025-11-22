Herd Delivers Strong Second-Half Surge in Loss to Skyforce

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Sioux Falls Skyforce 135-121.

The Herd was led by Craig Randall II with 21 points off the bench, while Pete Nance followed with 18 points.

The top scorers for the Sioux Falls Skyforce were Ethan Thompson with 31 points and Trevor Keels with 25 points.

Mark Sears opened the scoring for Wisconsin with a driving layup, followed by a slick assist to Pete Nance for the finish. Craig Randall II followed with a deep three to keep the Herd within striking distance. Wisconsin showed hustle with steals from Mark Sears and Kira Lewis Jr., converting one into a fast-break layup. The Herd trailed 36-24 after the first quarter.

Johnny Davis sparked the surge with a driving dunk and then followed it up with a putback layup and back-to-back threes. Craig Randall II added a transition layup and a triple to keep the momentum rolling, while Alex Antetokounmpo drilled a corner three to cut the lead to 14. The Herd dominated second-chance opportunities and closed the half on a 21-8 run, heading into the break down 68-55. Johnny Davis paced the Herd with 12 points in the first half.

The Herd continued to fight in the third, opening with a Pete Nance three-pointer off a Mark Sears assist. Kira Lewis Jr. followed with a triple, and Philip Alston added a thunderous putback dunk at the nine-minute mark. Nance stayed hot with a hook shot and a pair of buckets in the paint, while Kaden Anderson knocked down two big threes off the bench. Wisconsin shot over 52% in the quarter, but Sioux Falls kept the visitors ahead 104-86 entering the fourth.

The Herd outscored Sioux Falls 35-31 in the final quarter. Alex Antetokounmpo led the charge with 10 points, including a driving layup and a clutch three-pointer, while Stephen Thompson Jr. opened the quarter with a triple and added another late three. Craig Randall II stayed aggressive, hitting from deep and finding teammates for easy looks, while Pete Nance added a cutting layup and a three-pointer to keep the Herd within striking distance. Wisconsin closed strong, but Sioux Falls held on to win 135-121.

The Herd will face the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the second game of the back-to-back series tomorrow, November 22nd, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena. Fans can get tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-sioux-falls-skyforce-oshkosh-wisconsin-11-22-2025/event/07006341A7D8476D.







