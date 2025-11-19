Stars Hand Lakers First Loss of the Season, Improve to 3-1

Published on November 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars beat the South Bay Lakers 132-126 on Tuesday night, handing South Bay its first loss of the season and moving Salt Lake City to 3-1. The 3-1 start marks the Stars' best four-game opening stretch since the 2013-14 campaign (4-0).

Rookie Sean East II stole the show, erupting for a career-high and team-high 36 points (11-19 FGM, 9-9 FTM) and four assists in just 27 minutes off the bench. His 36 points are the highest single-game total by a Stars player this season.

Stars newcomer Mo Bamba delivered a dominant performance, posting a new G League career high with 29 points (11-19 FGM). He also controlled the glass, pulling down a season-high 14 rebounds (3 OR, 11 DR).

Salt Lake City finished with five players scoring in double figures, including three with 20-plus points and one with 30-plus.

South Bay was led by guard Kobe Bufkin, who poured in 28 points off the bench. Starters Drew Timme and R.J. Davis also surpassed the 20-point mark.

The Stars remain in Salt Lake City to host the Stockton Kings in back-to-back games, beginning Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center. The game will air on Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS East II - 36 Bamba - 14 Abmas - 13 .585 .421 .950 10-31-41

LAKERS Bufkin - 28 Bufkin - 6 Three Players - 9 .473 .400 .722 12-17-29







