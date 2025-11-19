Pedro Bradshaw Named to USA Basketball 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

Published on November 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars announced that forward Pedro Bradshaw has been named by USA Basketball to the 12-man roster for the November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

In his four seasons in the G League, Bradshaw owns averages of 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest. The 27-year-old Russellville, Ky. native is in his second stint with SLC, after having initially began his G League career with the team in 2021-22 following his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine University.

The November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team includes MarJon Beauchamp, Garrison Brooks, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, Kyle Guy, Nate Hinton, Brandon Knight, Jaden Shackelford, Javonte Smart, Jeremiah Tilmon and Ryan Woolridge.

The 12 athletes selected for Team USA bring professional experience from the NBA, NBA G League, and international leagues, with six players having previously represented USA Basketball.

The USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team will hold training camp Nov. 21-26 in Miami before tipping off in Managua on Nov. 28 at 6:10 p.m. MT and in College Park, Md. on Dec. 1 at 5:10 p.m. MT.







