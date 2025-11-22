Ron Harper Jr. Drops 46 as Maine Celtics Win 3rd Straight

Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics were led by an all-time performance by Ron Harper Jr. in a thrilling 113-111 win over Delaware Friday night at the Portland Expo.

Harper Jr. finished with a career high 46 points including the game-winning basket in the final seconds. Harper shot 16-26 from the floor and 7-14 from three-point range, adding 7 rebounds and 8 assists in the win. Maine (3-3) also got strong performances from Jalen Bridges (17 points), and Max Shulga (17 points).

Delaware (1-3) was led by Philadelphia 76ers assignee Johni Broome with 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Emoni Bates scored 21 points in the loss.

Harper opened the game with hot shooting, pouring in three three-pointers in the blink of an eye. The 1st quarter was a wild back-and-forth affair, with the lead changing 11 times in the period. Harper led the way with 13 points in the 1st, but the Blue Coats took a 35-34 lead after one. In the 2nd, it was more of the same from Harper. The Two-Way sharpshooter buried two more triples, and 27 points in the first half. Harper also added 5 dimes in the first half, and Bridges hit back-to-back threes to help Maine extend a lead to 66-61 at the break. Maine shot 52.9% (27-51) from the floor and 12-24 (50%) from three-point range in the first half.

The scoring slowed dramatically in the 3rd quarter, as Delaware crept back into the game. Broome scored seven points in the 3rd, and Bates started to heat up inside. Harper got to the line and knocked in two more threes - he had 39 points after three but Maine's lead was down to 93-91. In the 4th, Maine went ice cold. Bates knocked in consecutive triples and Delaware extended to a 107-100 lead. Bridges converted a four-point play to get back in the game. Harper then took over, scoring the final seven points of the 4th. With:14 left, Harper's contested floater broke a 111-111 tie. Maine's defense on the other end sealed the victory.

For the game, Maine shot 46.2% (43-93) from the field, 37.8% (17-45) from three-point range, and 6-12 from the free throw line. Delaware shot 46.8% (44-94) from the floor, 24.3% (9-37) from downtown, and 8-14 from the charity stripe.

Maine and Delaware will square off again this Sunday in a 12 p.m. matinee at the Portland Expo.







