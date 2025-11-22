Santa Cruz Warriors Fall, 115-95, to South Bay Lakers

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







EL SEGUNDO, CA - Santa Cruz Warriors (0-6) dropped their second road game of the Tip-Off Tournament 115-95 to the South Bay Lakers (4-1) on Friday night at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Two-way forward Jackson Rowe led the Sea Dubs with 17 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Guard LJ Cryer connected on a trio of three-pointers to finish the game with 16 points, a game-high nine assists, six rebounds, and two steals. Guard Taevion Kinsey scored 15 points for the Warriors, and center Marques Bolden followed closely behind with 14 points and eight rebounds. Guard Trey Galloway rounded out the Sea Dubs' scoring effort with 11 points.

Adou Thiero, on assignment from the Los Angeles Lakers, scored a game-high 19 points, while forward-center Drew Timme recorded an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double. Two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. finished the game with 17 points and six rebounds. Guard Bronny James Jr., on assignment from the Los Angeles Lakers, and forward Anton Watson notched 15 points apiece, James Jr. also contributing eight assists and three steals. Two-way guard Chris Mañon came off the bench to record 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

A 9-0 run from the Sea Dubs, led by six quick points from Rowe, saw the Warriors jump out to an early 11-5 lead five minutes into the contest. South Bay outscored Santa Cruz by 12 points from behind the arc in the first frame, Smith Jr. contributing three of the Lakers' six three-pointers, as the home side reclaimed the lead at the 5:14 mark and went into the second quarter with a 28-20 advantage. Ten points in the paint from South Bay in the opening four minutes of the second period saw the Warriors' deficit grow to 15, behind 44-29, with 7:48 left in the first half. After trailing by as much as 19 points, Rowe helped orchestrate a run of 10 unanswered points for Santa Cruz, scoring or assisting on three of the four Santa Cruz field goals, to close the gap to single digits. Kinsey's floating corner jump shot to beat the halftime buzzer cut the Warriors' deficit to 56-50 heading into the third quarter.

Santa Cruz made it a two-point ballgame 42 seconds into the second half; however, seven unanswered points from Thiero helped give the home side a 66-56 advantage just under three minutes into the third period. Three Lakers scored seven points in the frame as they expanded their lead to as much as 26 points. Cryer connected on a pair of three-pointers to score a team-high six points in the third quarter, and the Warriors trailed 89-66 leading into the final 12 minutes of play. Nine Sea Dubs contributed to the team's fourth-quarter scoring efforts, as the Warriors combined to outscore the Lakers by 18 in points in the paint and second-chance points in the final frame. Guard RJ Davis, Timme, and Theiro worked in tandem to match Santa Cruz's late-game effort, scoring 22 of the home team's 26 fourth-quarter points, and guided the Lakers to a 115-95 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will stay in South Bay to face the Lakers again on Sunday, November 23, before returning home for a back-to-back set against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29. Tip-off against the Lakers on November 23 is slated for 5 p.m. PT. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.