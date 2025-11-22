Iowa Wolves Throttle Windy City Bulls, 156-128, to Split the Back-To-Back Set
Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves throttled the Windy City Bulls by a score of 156-128 on Friday night at Casey's Center. The Wolves (5-2) split the back-to-back set with the Bulls (4-1) in front of 3,009 fans in Des Moines.
Tristen Newton and Zyon Pullin led the Wolves with 38 points and 37 points, respectively. It marks the first game this season that multiple Iowa players scored 30+ points and is back-to-back 30+ point games for Pullin.
Alize Johnson recorded 28 points, his second-straight game above the 20-point mark. Enrique Freeman scored 15 points and Jules Bernard added 13, rounding out Iowa's starting lineup.
Iowa handed Windy City its first loss of the season, outshooting the Bulls 53.3% to 44.4% from the field. It was a close contest through the first half, but the Wolves pulled away with a dominating third quarter, outscoring the Bulls 50-28 in that frame.
Noa Essengue led Windy City with 22 points, followed by Lachlan Olbrich and Kevin Knox II with 17 points each. Mouhamadou Gueye recorded 16 points from the bench for the Bulls.
The Wolves wrapped up the four-game homestand and have a holiday break of games until they head to Michigan to face the Motor City Cruise on Friday, November 29. The game can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com.
