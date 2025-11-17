Iowa Wolves Back in the Win Column After 137-133 Victory over Noblesville Boom

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Noblesville Boom 137-133 at Casey's Center on Sunday night. The victory puts the Wolves back in the win column after dropping one on the road.

Tristen Newton led the Wolves (3-1) for the third-straight game with a double-double recording 32 points and 12 assists on the night. Zyon Pullin added 29 points and Minnesota two-way forward Enrique Freeman added his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 assists.

Alize Johnson posted Iowa's first triple-double of the season, tallying 20 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds in the victory. Johnson was named player of the game in front of the crowd of 2,598 fans in Des Moines as the Wolves improved to 3-0 on home court.

Kyle Guy led the Boom (0-5) with 32 points and 10 assists. Jalen Slawson recorded 31 points with 7 rebounds and Gabe McGlothan added 25 points and 7 assists.

The Wolves led for all 48 minutes, at one point holding a 25-point advantage. The Boom attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, but Pullin delivered the dagger with 14 seconds left after a successful coach's challenge from Iowa.

Iowa and Noblesville square-off again on Monday night at Casey's Center with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off. The Wolves then continue the four-game homestand on Thursday and Friday night for 6:30 p.m. games against the Windy City Bulls. Tickets are available now.







