College Park Splits Weekend Series with Capital City, Dropping 111-104 Sunday Afternoon Contest

November 16, 2025

College Park Skyhawks forward Jacob Toppin

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-3) dropped a 111-104 contest to the Capital City Go-Go (3-2) on Sunday afternoon, splitting the weekend series with the Go-Go 1-1.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin collected his third double-double of the season, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 36 minutes. Over his first three games to start the year, Toppin is averaging 19.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Javan Johnson joined Toppin in the 20-point column, pouring in a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and one block in 33 minutes (10-16 FGM, 4-9 3FGM).

Kobe Johnson continued to stuff the stat sheet, racking up 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 30 minutes of action.

Outside of nine seconds, College Park held the lead for the entirety of the first quarter, thanks to eight points off the bench from rookie Basheer Jihad, ending at 32-28.

College Park extended the lead in the second quarter, never surrendering its advantage thanks to three consecutive triples to end the half, heading to the locker room up 59-53.

Capital City inched back in the third, taking an 85-82 lead into the final frame thanks to 11 third quarter points from Tyler Smith.

Despite 15 fourth quarter points from Javan Johnson, Capital City extended the gap thanks to a 10-0 run in the middle of frame, holding the lead until the final buzzer with the score ending 111-104 in favor of the Go-Go.

Capital City was led by Washington Wizards two-way forward Jamir Watkins, who netted a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes.

The Skyhawks take a 10-day hiatus before returning home to Gateway Center Arena for a Wednesday evening match with the Long Island Nets on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m., one of four games to be aired on Atlanta News First (WANF).

