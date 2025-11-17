Windy City Sets All-Time Franchise Record in Win over Sioux Falls

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, delivered a dominant performance Sunday afternoon, rolling to a 40-point victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce 152-112. Every player on the Bulls roster contributed offensively, as Windy City set a new all-time franchise record for points scored with 152 points.

The Bulls set the offensive tone from the jump going 7-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first frame and outpacing the Skyforce by 20 points. Despite outscoring Windy City in second quarter, Sioux Falls couldn't keep up with Windy City and faced a double-digit deficit at the half. Pushing the pace was a key strategy for the Bulls as they capitalized on fast break scoring and exceptional shooting. Windy City shot 54% from the field and 47% from three. Without a defensive answer from Sioux Falls, the Bulls walked away with the victory.

Windy City forward, Kevin Knox II led all scorers shooting 11-for-15 from the field and 6-for-9 from three to rack up 28 points. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller exploded for 22 points shooting 8-for-14 from the field, Miller recorded nine points in less than a minute in the second quarter alone, also grabbing eight rebounds. Guard Mac McClung also notched 22 points along with five assists and three rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way center/forward Lachlan Olbrich had a near triple-double with 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and seven points.

Miami Heat two-way forward Myron Gardner led the Skyforce recording a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Ethan Thompson and Miami Heat guard, on assignment with the Skyforce, Kasparas Jakučionis each put up 12 points respectively, with Thompson dishing out seven assists and Jakučionis taking down seven rebounds.

With the victory, the Bulls move to 3-0 while the Skyforce fall to 3-2. Windy City travels to Des Moines, Iowa for its next matchup on Thursday, November 20 versus the Iowa Wolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm CST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and CHSN.







