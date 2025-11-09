Windy City Bulls Secure Opening Night Victory Over Herd

Lachlan Olbrich HighlightsHoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fought hard to secure a 110-107 victory over the Wisconsin Herd to start the 2025-26 season. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich ran both ends of the floor, with a game-high 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and a game-high 15 rebounds to notch the rookie's first double-double of his NBA G League career.

It was a close contest to start, with the Herd and Bulls tied at the end of the first frame and at halftime. Windy City took advantage of Wisconsin's shooting woes in the third, with the Herd shooting below 30% from the field and beyond the arc, and pulled ahead up 15 points going into the final frame. Despite a strong fourth quarter push to cut the lead to two, the Herd couldn't catch the Bulls who walked away with the win at home.

Each Windy City player that saw action on the floor found the scoresheet. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II was an offensive threat recording 15 points and taking down seven rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers and Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller both logged 12 points alongside five rebounds and three blocked shots for Flowers and six rebounds for Miller. Windy City guard Ryan Woolridge came off the bench to tally 13 points and a team-high eight assists.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way forward Pete Nance led the Herd in scoring, recording a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 56% from the field. Herd guard Cormac Ryan was not far behind, tallying 22 points and 5 assists, shooting 57% from the field.

With the win, Windy City opens the season 1-0 while the Herd start 0-1. The Bulls travel to Oshkosh next Tuesday, November 11 to face the Herd up north.







