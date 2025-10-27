Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today the organization's 2025-26 training camp roster of 13 players. Training camp will begin on Monday, Oct. 27, and run through Wednesday, Nov. 5.
NO. PLAYER POS. HT. WT. BIRTHDATE PRIOR/HOME COUNTRY
12 Giorgi Bezhanishvili F/C 6-9 245 11/16/1998 Illinois/Republic of Georgia
55 Jean-Jacques Boissy G 6-0 146 01/28/2000 Al Ahli Tripoli/Senegal
00 Trentyn Flowers* F 6-9 185 03/08/2005 Adelaide 36ers/USA
31 Caleb Grill G 6-3 205 06/15/2000 Missouri/USA
16 Mouhamadou Gueye F 6-9 210 07/06/1998 Pittsburgh/USA
7 Kevin Knox II F 6-8 215 08/11/1999 Kentucky/USA
0 Mac McClung G 6-2 185 01/06/1999 Texas Tech/USA
2 Emanuel Miller* F 6-7 215 06/19/2000 TCU/Canada
8 R.J. Nembhard G 6-5 200 03/22/1999 TCU/USA
47 Lachlan Olbrich* F/C 6-10 236 12/30/2003 Illawarra/Australia
5 Wooga Poplar G/F 6-5 197 01/05/2003 Villanova/USA
34 Lahat Thioune F 6-10 225 11/09/1999 Union Mons-Hainaut/USA
3 Ryan Woolridge G 6-3 175 11/16/1996 Gonzaga/USA
*Player under two-way contract
