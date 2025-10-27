Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today the organization's 2025-26 training camp roster of 13 players. Training camp will begin on Monday, Oct. 27, and run through Wednesday, Nov. 5.

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. WT. BIRTHDATE PRIOR/HOME COUNTRY

12 Giorgi Bezhanishvili F/C 6-9 245 11/16/1998 Illinois/Republic of Georgia

55 Jean-Jacques Boissy G 6-0 146 01/28/2000 Al Ahli Tripoli/Senegal

00 Trentyn Flowers* F 6-9 185 03/08/2005 Adelaide 36ers/USA

31 Caleb Grill G 6-3 205 06/15/2000 Missouri/USA

16 Mouhamadou Gueye F 6-9 210 07/06/1998 Pittsburgh/USA

7 Kevin Knox II F 6-8 215 08/11/1999 Kentucky/USA

0 Mac McClung G 6-2 185 01/06/1999 Texas Tech/USA

2 Emanuel Miller* F 6-7 215 06/19/2000 TCU/Canada

8 R.J. Nembhard G 6-5 200 03/22/1999 TCU/USA

47 Lachlan Olbrich* F/C 6-10 236 12/30/2003 Illawarra/Australia

5 Wooga Poplar G/F 6-5 197 01/05/2003 Villanova/USA

34 Lahat Thioune F 6-10 225 11/09/1999 Union Mons-Hainaut/USA

3 Ryan Woolridge G 6-3 175 11/16/1996 Gonzaga/USA

*Player under two-way contract







