Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Coaching and Basketball Operations Staff

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today the organization's coaching and basketball operations staff for the 2025-26 season.

Josh Malone enters his second season as General Manager for the team and will continue to operate in a dual role with the Chicago Bulls as a Senior Manager, Basketball Operations for the NBA team.

This season, Malone is joined by Assistant General Manager Justin Jackson who comes to the organization after spending the last nine years with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), most recently as the Director, Basketball Operations & Facilities. Concurrent with his role as Director, Basketball Operations & Facilities, Jackson also served as Director of Basketball Operations for the Next Gen Basketball Players Union, the players' union of the NBA G League, from 2021 to 2025. Prior to the NBPA, Jackson made stops with the Houston Rockets and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2014-2016) and the Bakersfield Jam (2013-14) in Strength & Conditioning and Basketball Operations roles, respectively.

Malone and Jackson are joined by Connor Kolodziej who enters his fourth season with the team and has been elevated to Manager, Business & Basketball Operations as he continues to oversee responsibilities for Windy City's business and basketball departments.

Head Coach Billy Donovan III returns for his second season with Windy City and is joined by returning assistant coaches Marko Andjelkovic, Amadou Mbodji, Mike Greenman and newcomer David Gale.

Gale enters his first season as an assistant coach with the franchise having an extensive coaching background at home and abroad. Overseas, Gale served as a head coach for teams in the Czech Republic (2024-25), Lithuania (2020-21), and Germany (2018-2020). At the collegiate level, Gale spent time in the SEC as Director of Scouting & Recruiting at Vanderbilt University (2022-24) and as the Associate to the Head Coach/Director of Basketball Strategy at the University of Georgia (2021-22). In the NBA and NBA G League, Gale has had stints in the Philadelphia, Toronto and Los Angeles Clippers organizations. Gale attended Loyola University in Chicago where he played on the men's basketball team and earned a B.B.A. in Sports Management (2003-07).

Lazeric Jones returns for his second season as a Player Development Coach for Windy City and will be accompanied by Gilvydas Biruta who steps into the role of Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach.

Biruta enters his first season with Windy City, having spent the 2024-25 NBA G League season as an assistant coach for the Grand Rapids Gold. He has playing experience in Lithuania, Italy, France and the Netherlands.

Vaishwan Dave enters his first season as Head Athletic Trainer, transitioning from his most recent role as a Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer with the New York Jets. He is accompanied by Alexis Richardson, who returns for her second campaign as Windy City's Assistant Athletic Trainer. Justin Irwin returns for his third year as the team's Strength & Conditioning Coach.

The Windy City Bulls open the franchise's ninth season on Saturday, November 8th at home in Hoffman Estates.







