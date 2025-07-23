Windy City Bulls to Hold Local Open Player Tryouts

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls have announced that tryouts for prospective local players will take place on Saturday, September 6 at the Chicago Hope Academy Fieldhouse at 2641 W. Harrison St. in Chicago. Two sessions of tryouts will be held, the first from 8:00am to 11:30am CT and second from 12:30pm to 4:00pm CT. Prospective players are only required to attend one of the offered tryout times to be considered.

Participants in the tryout will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Chicago Bulls and Windy City Bulls basketball operations personnel. Participants will be competing for an invitation to Windy City Bulls training camp, which is slated to begin in late October.

The non-refundable registration fee is $288 (including taxes and fees). All individuals who participate in tryouts will receive an exclusive Windy City Bulls shirt.

Each tryout time is limited to 100 participants and registration must be completed online before the desired tryout session.

Individuals who have further questions may email the Windy City Bulls at WCBTryouts@Bulls.com - no phone calls, please.







