Jahmir Young Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team

April 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The NBA G League announced today that Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young was named to the All-NBA G League Rookie Team.

Young was signed by the Chicago Bulls to a two-way contract in mid-February. Prior to joining the Bulls, Young began the 2024-25 season with the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League Affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. Young averaged 22.2 points per game, seventh best in the League - via Elias Sports Bureau, and 6.8 assists during the tip-off tournament portion of the NBA G League season. The rookie guard helped the Grand Rapids Gold advance to the Winter Showcase Semifinals and was named to the NBA G League All-Showcase Team in December 2024.

During regular season play, Young recorded a career-high 40 points while notching a double-double with 10 assists in a matchup against the Capital City Go-Go (2/12). Young was then selected to participate in the NBA G League Up Next Game at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 in San Francisco, in which his Team (Team Braxton) won the championship.

Playing 13 games with the Windy City Bulls, Young ended the season as the team leader in points per game (20) and assists per game (6.5). The Maryland native capped off the regular season with three top-ten NBA G League rankings finishing eighth in points per game (21.5), fifth in assists per game (7.2), and fourth in steals per game (1.93) - via Elias Sports Bureau.

Young joins Adama Sanogo (2023-24) as Windy City Bulls players to be named to the All-NBA G League Rookie Team.

