Windy City Loses to Motor City in Final Matchup of the 2024-25 Season

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, lost 113-120 to the Motor City Cruise in their final matchup of the 2024-25 season Saturday evening. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller led all scorers with 25 points, tacking on nine rebounds and two steals.

Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young ended with 22 points and three three-pointers. Center David Muoka nearly had a double-double, posting 14 points and nine rebounds. Muoka ends the 2024-25 season with 13 double-doubles, nearly a dozen more than his rookie campaign. Windy City had all five of its starters in double-figures with guard Eric Gaines (16 points) and forward Ben Coupet Jr. (13 points) rounding things out.

The first quarter was tightly contested as both teams traded blows. The Bulls left the frame up by two but lost their lead before halftime. The Cruise held Windy City to under 32% from the field in the second period, resulting in a five-point Motor City advantage. Windy City's Miller topped all players with 15 points in the first half. The Cruise came out of the break with energy, outscoring the Bulls by nine and shooting 50% from the field in the third quarter. Windy City then cut into the lead in the fourth, with guard Ryan Arcidiacono recording nine points, but didn't have enough to close the gap.

Cruise guard/forward Sam Peek led Motor City with 24 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Forward Malik Hall was dominant off the bench, ending with a double-double as well (22 points and 11 rebounds). Motor City shot nearly 86% from the free throw line, visiting the stripe 21 times compared to Windy City's seven attempts.

Windy City ends the regular season at 11-23 while Motor City leaves at 19-15.

The Bulls end the 2024-25 season with record-setting attendance at home. Windy City hosted 79,347 fans over 24 home games, and the team looks forward to the 2025-26 season.

