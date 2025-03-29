Sioux Falls Finishes Regular Season in 119-112 Defeat to Oklahoma City
March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce wrapped up the 2024-25 season on Saturday night in a 119-112 defeat to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Alondes Williams led Sioux Falls (18-16) with his first triple double of the season, with 34 points on 10-24 FGA (5-12 3PA), 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Caleb Daniels added 21 points on 7-12 FGA (4-7 3PA), as well.
Oklahoma City (18-16) was led by Miller Kopp, who had 26 points on 8-14 3PA. Cameron Brown added 23 points off the bench.
The Blue led the Skyforce 63-54 at the half, as Kopp led the way with 20 points. Oklahoma City outscored Sioux Falls by 13 points in the second half to secure the victory.
Bryson Warren had 13 points, while Warren Washington added a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.
Javonte Cooke had 21 points on 10-15 FGA and five rebounds to round out top performers for Oklahoma City.
Both teams end their season after the two-game series.
