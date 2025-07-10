Skyforce Alumni in 2026 NBA 2K Summer League

July 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







15 Sioux Falls Skyforce alumni - including five currently with the Miami HEAT - are making waves in this year's NBA Summer League, showcasing their skills on one of basketball's biggest proving grounds. Whether continuing their journey in the G League or aiming for a full-time NBA roster spot, they're using this stage to prove they belong. Their presence underscores the Skyforce's continued reputation as a key pipeline for next-level talent.

Kel'el Ware

Summer League Team: Miami HEAT (standard contract) | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2024-25

Stats: 18.5 points on 55.2 FG%, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.5 blocks in two appearances with Sioux Falls

Kel'el Ware sharpened his skills with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, using the G League to develop his game on both ends of the floor. His growth and consistency ultimately earned him a rotation/starting spot with the Miami HEAT, where he's now making the most of his opportunity.

Pelle Larsson

Summer League Team: Miami HEAT (standard contract) | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2024-25

Stats: 21.0 points on 40.0 FG%, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 block in one appearance with Sioux Falls

Much like Ware, Pelle Larsson used a short but impactful stint in the G League to showcase his two-way potential. His strong showing with the Force helped boost his trajectory during the second half of the NBA season.

Keshad Johnson

Summer League Team: Miami HEAT (standard contract) | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2024-25

Stats: 17.6 points on 51.5 FG%, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32 games

Keshad Johnson played a pivotal role in leading the Skyforce to a Tip-Off Tournament championship, showcasing his tenacity and playmaking ability. His standout performances throughout the season earned him a well-deserved standard contract. Johnson's impact on the court has made him a key piece in the team's ongoing success and yet another piece in the Sioux Falls-to-Miami pipeline.

Bryson Warren

Summer League Team: Miami HEAT | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2023-25

Stats: 9.6 points on 40.4 FG%, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals in 78 games with Sioux Falls

Bryson Warren's development with the Sioux Falls Skyforce has been marked by significant growth, particularly during the 2024-25 season, where in 15 starts during the regular season he averaged 17.7 points on 42.3 FG% (40.0 3P%), 4.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and a combined +72 +/-. His strong performance this season has generated significant momentum, positioning him well for consideration in a potential NBA call-up.

JC Butler

Summer League Team: Miami HEAT | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2023-24

Stats: 1.7 points on 40.0 FG%, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in six appearances with Sioux Falls

JC Butler returns to the HEAT's Summer League squad, building on momentum from both last summer's title run and a playoff push with Sioux Falls in 2023-24. He's one of four players back from Miami's Summer League championship team.

ManMan Williams

Summer League Team: Orlando Magic | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2023-25

Stats: 17.1 points on 48.2 FG%, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals in 71 games

Man  Man brought explosive, high-flying athleticism to the Skyforce, consistently igniting the offense with electrifying drives and highlight-reel plays. His dynamic contributions earned him the G  League's Most Improved Player award, a testament to his rapid development. Capping off his breakout season, he was named to the All-G  League First Team, cementing his status as one of the league's elite talents.

Jamaree Bouyea

Summer League Team: Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)| Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2022-24

Stats: 18.4  points on 51.5 FG% (37.5 3P%), 5.4 rebounds, 6.9  assists and 2.0 steals in 62 games with Sioux Falls

Jamaree Bouyea has stood out as a true floor general for the Skyforce, leading with composure, creativity, and a high basketball IQ. His impact on both ends of the court helped anchor the team's success and earned him multiple NBA call-ups, including stints with the Miami HEAT, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards. Bouyea's ability to control the pace and elevate those around him continues to set him apart as a premier G League talent.

Jamal Cain

Summer League Team: Minnesota Timberwolves | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2022-24

Stats: 21.0 points on 54.0 FG% (37.0 3P%), 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks in 40 games with Sioux Falls

Jamal Cain showcased his versatility as a true two-way threat, consistently making an impact on both ends of the floor. His dynamic play was instrumental in helping the Skyforce reach back-to-back G League playoff berths. That strong stretch earned him a two-way contract with New Orleans in 2024-25, where he logged significant NBA minutes and continued to prove his value at the highest level.

Cole Swider

Summer League Team: Los Angeles Lakers| Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2023-24

Stats: 24.5 points on 48.5 FG% (47.1 3P% on 10.0 3PA), 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals in 21 games with Sioux Falls

Cole Swider made a major impact on winning with his elite shooting and floor spacing throughout the season. He posted one of the top two shooting performances in Skyforce franchise history (joining Duncan Robinson as the only players to average 40+ 3P% on 10+ 3PA), knocking down shots at a remarkably efficient clip. His ability to stretch the floor and deliver in big moments was a key factor in the team's success.

Isaiah Stevens

Summer League Team: Sacramento Kings (two-way)| Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2024-25

Stats: 12.8 points on 45.1 FG%, 3.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals in 33 games with Sioux Falls

Isaiah Stevens emerged as a true floor general, controlling the pace and creating opportunities with his exceptional court vision. He broke the league record for assists during the Tip-Off Tournament, showcasing his ability to elevate those around him. Stevens' leadership was instrumental in guiding the Skyforce to the Winter Showcase championship game.

Caleb Daniels

Summer League Team: Brooklyn Nets | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2023-25

Stats: 11.5 points on 48.4 FG%, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals in 97 games with Sioux Falls

Caleb Daniels embraced the role of the ultimate glue guy, bringing toughness, versatility, and unselfish play to the Skyforce lineup. His steady presence was instrumental in helping Sioux Falls reach the playoffs his rookie season. Last summer, he carried that same impact into NBA Summer League, contributing to a championship run with the Miami HEAT.

Malik Williams

Summer League Team: Milwaukee Bucks | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2023-25

Stats: 13.5 points on 44.3 FG% (37.0 3P%), 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 blocks in 64 games with Sioux Falls

Malik Williams rose from a tryout player to one of the most reliable big men in the G League through sheer determination and steady growth. His presence in the paint became a cornerstone for the Skyforce, earning respect across the league and an NBA Call-Up to the Toronto Raptors. Now entering his first NBA Summer League, Williams is poised to make a statement with a potential call-up within reach.

Zyon Pullin

Summer League Team: Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)| Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2024-25

Stats: 13.1 points on 50.5 FG% (38.5 3P%), 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal in 23 games with Sioux Falls

Zyon Pullin's rise began with a breakout December, where he consistently delivered efficient scoring and poised playmaking for the Skyforce. His strong month caught the attention of NBA scouts, ultimately earning him a call-up in January. Pullin's rapid ascent reflected both his readiness and the hard work he put in to elevate his game.

Jon Elmore

Summer League Team: Sacramento Kings | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2022-24

Stats: 9.1 points 40.6 FG% (37.0 3P%), 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals in 57 games with Sioux Falls

Jon Elmore has consistently demonstrated high-level playmaking, using his vision and feel for the game to create opportunities for teammates. After contributing with Sioux Falls, he played a key role in Stockton's G League championship this past season. Elmore's ability to step up in big moments reflects his experience and poise under pressure.

Sir'Jabari Rice

Summer League Team: Los Angeles Lakers | Season(s) with the Skyforce: 2024-25

Stats: 3.3 points on 33.3 FG%, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals in three games with Sioux Falls

Despite a brief stint with the Skyforce, Sir'Jabari Rice showcased the skill and poise that once earned him a two-way contract with the Spurs. His scoring instincts and polished game left a strong impression during his time in Sioux Falls.

From rising stars to proven veterans, this group of Skyforce alumni continues to show that the path to the NBA often runs through Sioux Falls. With talent, development, and opportunity aligning in Summer League, their next chapters are just beginning. Stay up to date on all things NBA Summer League at www.nba.com/summer-league/2025.







NBA G League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.