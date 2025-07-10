Vipers and Driscoll to Host Fifth Annual Back to School Expo

July 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, in conjunction with Driscoll, will host its fifth annual "Back to School Expo" on Wednesday, July 23 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. CT at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

The primary goal of the event is to ensure that students of the Rio Grande Valley receive the necessary tools for a successful school year. Through this event, students will receive essential items such as backpacks, school supplies, vaccines, sports physicals, health screenings and haircuts (while supplies last). The event is open to the public and is free of cost.

"Driscoll Health Plan is proud to stand with South Texas families," said Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Manager Rose Santos. "Through more than 25 community events, we bring essential services such as health screenings, sports physicals, vaccines, application assistance, and school supplies directly to families. We know back-to-school season can be overwhelming, so we're here to support parents and ensure every child starts the school year healthy, confident, and ready to succeed."

To receive a sports physical participants must schedule an appointment HERE. Students who participate in a sports physical, vaccine or application assistance will automatically receive a school supply pack until supplies exhaust. During the event attendees will also have access to family resources and the opportunity to receive Medicaid/CHIP program assistance.

Early entry for those needing special accommodations will be available from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. CST. For more questions about special accommodations please email Alfred Molina at alfred.molina@dchstx.org.

