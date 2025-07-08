Vipers Acquire Mäntynen in 2025 International G League Draft

July 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today that the team has acquired the rights to Finland native and forward Joel Mäntynen as the 11th overall pick during the 2025 NBA G League International Draft.

Mäntynen (6-7, 178lbs.) spent the 2024-25 season with the PS Karlsruhe Lions and the BK Levicki Patrioti Levice where he played in 35 games averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. He spent a total of 96 games during the 2020-24 seasons with Kouvot, of the Finnish Korisliiga, in which he finished with 966 points, 354 rebounds and 200 assists.

