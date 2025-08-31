Joseph Blair Named Head Coach of NBA G League United

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G league affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have announced Joseph Blair as Head Coach of the NBA G League United team which will represent the G League at the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Singapore from Sept. 18 through the 21 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Blair most recently led the Vipers to the 2025 NBA G League playoffs. Before returning to RGV, Blair served as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards from 2021-2024. During the 2018-2019 season he led the team to its third NBA G League Championship during his first year as head coach. From 2015-18 Blair was part of the Vipers staff as an assistant coach.

NBA G League United is a team of select G League players and staff. The team was created to represent the league in select international tournaments and exhibition games.

The reigning Intercontinental Champions, Unicaja of Spain, will be the host team and will be joined by five other teams which include NBA G League United, the 2024-25 Basketball Champions League (BCL) Americas winners Flamengo of Brazil, the BCL Asia champions Utsunomiya Brex and newly crowned National Basketball League (NBL) champions the Illawarra Hawks from Australia. Also joining the cup are the Basketball Africa League (BAL) champions Libya's Alahil SC.

Each group will compete in a single round robin format. Group A consists of Alahli SC, Unicaja and Utsunomiya Brex. Group B is comprised of Flamengo, Illawarra Hawks and NBA G League United. The two group winners will then face off in the finals on Sept. 21 to determine the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup champions.

G League United is scheduled to play its first game on Sept. 18 at 5:00 p.m. GMT against the Flamengo. Game two will take place on Sept. 20 against the Illawarra Hawks at 5:00 p.m. GMT. The championship game is set for Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. GMT.

