Vipers Announce Four-Team Trade

Published on October 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G league affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced a four-team trade with the Greensboro Swarm, Rip City Remix and Mexico City Capitanes.

The Vipers have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels Jr. to the Greensboro Swarm, a 2026 NBA G League International Draft pick to Mexico City and a 2026 NBA G League Draft first-round pick to the Remix via Osceola. In exchange, RGV will receive the returning player rights of Caleb McConnell from Greensboro and the returning player rights of Greg Brown III from the Capitanes.

Caleb McConnell (6-7, 195) averaged 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 26 regular season games for the Greensboro Swarm during the 2024-25 campaign.

After spending the 2023 NBA Summer League with the Oklahoma City Thunder, McConnell joined the Oklahoma City Blue for the 2023-24 season. In 2024 he won the NBA G League championship with the Blue after appearing in 32 regular season games averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

In 2023 McConnell finished his collegiate career at Rutgers University after playing with the team since 2018. He was the recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year for the Big Ten Conference twice. The Ohio native totaled 972 points, 606 rebounds, 263 assists and 221 steals in 972 career games.

Brown III (6-7, 206) was selected in the 2021 NBA Draft in the second round as the 13th pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. He was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and spent two seasons with the team (2021-23). During his tenure with the Blazers, he also saw playing time in the G League with the Ontario Clippers (now known as the San Diego Clippers). The following season he became a two-way player with the Dallas Mavericks. Most recently, Brown III played with the Mexico City Capitanes where he averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 41 games played.

