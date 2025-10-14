Long Island Nets to Host Annual Fan Fest Celebration at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, November 2
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will host their annual Fan Fest community celebration at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m.
The event will tip off with a youth basketball clinic presented by Wilson where Long Island Nets assistant coaches will teach children about basketball fundamentals and sports safety. Fans ages 18 and older of all skill levels can participate in a Pilates and movement class alongside Long Island Nets Head Coach Mfon Udofia, powered by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Following the clinic and Pilates class, the Nets will host a health and wellness panel conversation with a Long Island Nets player and representatives from Long Island Cares and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Additionally, Fan Fest will include a meet and greet session with select LI Nets players, a special performance by Dale the Eagle and the Long Island Nets Entertainment teams, as well as a variety of interactive and family-friendly activities for fans to enjoy, including on-court games, face painting and a Kids Zone with pop-a-shot inflatables, yard games and more.
Fans interested in attending can register here, and all attendees will receive a Long Island Nets branded tote bag and a 2025-26 season schedule magnet.
WHO:
Long Island Nets Players
Long Island Nets Head Coach Mfon Udofia and Assistant Coaching Staff
WHAT:
Long Island Nets Fan Fest Celebration
2 p.m. - Basketball Clinic and Adult Pilates and Movement Class
3 p.m. - Health & Wellness Panel, Live Performances and Meet & Greet
WHERE:
Nassau Coliseum
1255 Hempstead Turnpike
Uniondale, NY 11553
WHEN:
Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025
2 - 4 p.m.
