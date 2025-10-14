Long Island Nets to Host Annual Fan Fest Celebration at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, November 2

Published on October 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will host their annual Fan Fest community celebration at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m.

The event will tip off with a youth basketball clinic presented by Wilson where Long Island Nets assistant coaches will teach children about basketball fundamentals and sports safety. Fans ages 18 and older of all skill levels can participate in a Pilates and movement class alongside Long Island Nets Head Coach Mfon Udofia, powered by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Following the clinic and Pilates class, the Nets will host a health and wellness panel conversation with a Long Island Nets player and representatives from Long Island Cares and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Additionally, Fan Fest will include a meet and greet session with select LI Nets players, a special performance by Dale the Eagle and the Long Island Nets Entertainment teams, as well as a variety of interactive and family-friendly activities for fans to enjoy, including on-court games, face painting and a Kids Zone with pop-a-shot inflatables, yard games and more.

Fans interested in attending can register here, and all attendees will receive a Long Island Nets branded tote bag and a 2025-26 season schedule magnet.

WHO:

Long Island Nets Players

Long Island Nets Head Coach Mfon Udofia and Assistant Coaching Staff

WHAT:

Long Island Nets Fan Fest Celebration

2 p.m. - Basketball Clinic and Adult Pilates and Movement Class

3 p.m. - Health & Wellness Panel, Live Performances and Meet & Greet

WHERE:

Nassau Coliseum

1255 Hempstead Turnpike

Uniondale, NY 11553

WHEN:

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

2 - 4 p.m.







NBA G League Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.