LI Nets Fall to Raptors 905 Despite Tre Scott's Career-High 27 Points

Published on November 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (3-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Raptors 905 (7-0), 130-102, on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward Trevon Scott led the way with a career-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds, two steals and a block in 40 minutes while shooting 58.9 percent (10-for-17) from the field and 50 percent (4-for-8) from beyond the arc. Scott matched his NBA G League career high with four made 3-pointers and knocked down at least three triples for the fourth consecutive game, marking the longest such streak of his career. Brooklyn Nets assignee guard Nolan Traore put up 16 points, three rebounds and three assists with a career-high two blocks in 25 minutes while shooting 50 percent (5-for-10) from the field. Traore has now scored in double figures in each of his first eight NBA G League games.

Long Island guard Malachi Smith posted 17 points, four rebounds and four assists with two steals in 32 minutes off the bench after scoring a season-high 24 points in his most recent contest. Nets forward D'Andre Davis added a career-high 10 points on 57.1 percent (4-for-7) shooting from the field with two rebounds and a block in 16 minutes for his first career double-digit scoring game.

Long Island got off to a strong start with a 10-2 run from 3:38 to 2:09 in the first quarter. After a tightly contested opening frame in which both teams scored at least 12 bench points, the score was tied at 32-32. After the 905 went on a 15-2 run from 10:39 to 6:56 in the second, the Nets responded with an 11-0 spurt of their own from 6:19 to 4:00 in the second and trailed by two, 62-60, at the break.

The 905 started the second half on a 15-2 run, but Long Island fought back behind 12 third-quarter points from Scott, the highest-scoring quarter of his NBA G League career, to make it a 12-point game going into the final quarter, 93-81. The Nets went on a 9-0 run from 9:28 to 8:11 in the fourth, but the 905 held on for the 130-102 win.

Guard Alijah Martin led the 905 with 22 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes played. Center Olivier Sarr added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 24 minutes.

Long Island will face Raptors 905 again at home on Monday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. ET.







