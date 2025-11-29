Series Preview: vs Gold

Published on November 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 114-112 on 12/8/25 in Sioux Falls, SD

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 6-2

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce open a four-game homestand this weekend with a back-to-back against the Grand Rapids Gold, the top team in the Central Division pod with heavy Winter Showcase Tournament implications.

Sioux Falls returns home riding a 3-0 road trip, capped by a 129-122 win over Windy City on Wednesday evening.The Skyforce enter the matchup at 6-3 after a strong week away from home. The roadstand featured comeback wins in Oshkosh and a wire-to-wire battle in Hoffman Estates, highlighted by Cam Carter's career-high 27 points and Vladislav Goldin's dominant 23-point, 14-rebound outing against the Bulls. Goldin, Carter, and HEAT assignee Kasparas Jakucionis combined for 22 points in the opening quarter on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls also received major contributions across the rotation during the streak. Jakucionis posted his third straight game with at least 15 points, four rebounds, and five assists, while Gabe Madsen added 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists in Wednesday's win. Bez Mbeng delivered 12 points, a career-high 11 assists, and five steals, continuing his strong stretch as a secondary playmaker.

Grand Rapids enters the weekend atop the Central Division pod, carrying one of the conference's most efficient offenses and a roster headlined by Curtis Jones, Tamar Bates, and Daron Holmes II, along with a deep supporting guard rotation. The Skyforce and Gold have both been among the league's highest-scoring teams through the first month of the season, adding extra weight to the opening matchup of the homestand.

This weekend marks the first of four straight games at the Sanford Pentagon, a stretch that includes back-to-back matchups against Grand Rapids followed by meetings with Iowa. Tip-off for Saturday's opener against the Gold is set for 7:00 PM CST from Sioux Falls.

JAYGUP'S RETURN TO THE SIOUX

- The Skyforce reacquired Josh Christopher, who returns after earning All-NBA G League Third Team and All-Winter Showcase First Team honors last season. He tied a league record for total points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament (449) in any season.

- Christopher averaged 23.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals in 36 games for Sioux Falls in 2024-25, including a franchise-record 14 consecutive 20-point games.

- His return adds an immediate scoring punch to a Skyforce offense already ranked among the G League's most productive.

NEW FACES, BIG IMPACT

- Sioux Falls' non-two-way newcomers continued to elevate the rotation during the team's 3-0 road trip. In three starts, Steve Settle III is averaging 11.0 points on 46.1 FG% (42 3P%), 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a +15 +/-, with a 3-0 record.

- Gabe Madsen averaged 13.0 points on 40.9 3P%, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the three game road swing, while Cam Carter led the team in scoring with 27 in his first game with 10-plus minutes played off the bench.

FAST STARTS REMAIN A FORMULA

- Sioux Falls continues to be one of the NBA G League's strongest opening-quarter teams, averaging 34.7 first-quarter points, which ranks second in the league.

- The Skyforce are now 5-1 when scoring 30+ points in the opening frame, including 34 first-quarter points on Wednesday at Windy City.

- Sioux Falls has shot 59.4 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from three in first quarters over its last three games.







