Force Takes Fourth Straight in 140-130 Shootout Over Gold

Published on November 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - Four players scored 20-plus points as the Sioux Falls Skyforce earned a 140-130 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday evening at the Sanford Pentagon, marking the team's fourth straight win.

Miami HEAT two-way player Myron Gardner recorded his second 30-plus-point performance of the season, posting a game-high 33 points on 12-16 FGA (6-6 3PA), six rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead Sioux Falls (7-3) in scoring for the second time this year. HEAT assignee Kasparas Jakucionis added an NBA G League career-high 25 points on 9-15 FGA (4-7 3PA), along with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Denver assignee DaRon Holmes II led Grand Rapids (6-3) with 27 points on 8-13 FGA, 12 rebounds and six assists. The Skyforce scored 38-plus points in the first quarter for the fourth time this season, opening the game with an 11-0 run that helped them take a six-point lead after 12 minutes.

Gardner, Jakucionis and Trevor Keels combined for 40 points on 19-29 FGA in the first half to build a 77-65 lead at intermission - the second straight game Sioux Falls has scored 77-plus first-half points.

Grand Rapids responded with a 44-28 run to the 2:44 mark of the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game at 109-108. The Skyforce answered quickly and regained a 114-111 advantage heading into the fourth, improving to 6-0 when leading after three quarters.

Sioux Falls closed the game by holding the Gold to just 21.1 percent shooting from the field (4-19 FGA) and 10 percent from three (1-10 3PA) in the final frame.

HEAT two-way Jahmir Young recorded his fifth straight game of 20-plus points, finishing with 21 points and 11 assists. Keels added 22 points on 6-12 FGA (4-7 3PA), seven rebounds and six assists. Bez Mbeng, Gabe Madsen and Steve Settle III combined for 27 points off the bench.

Moses Brown added 23 points on 8-13 FGA and nine rebounds for the Gold.

Both teams will conclude the season series on Sunday at 3:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.







