Skyhawks Take Down Blue Coats, 113-108

Published on November 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







WILMINGTON- November 29, 2025- The Delaware Blue Coats (3-5) fell to the College Park Skyhawks (2-5), 113-108, on Saturday, November 29 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

The Skyhawks' Devion Smith got a steal on the Blue Coats' inbound down 111-108 with 13 seconds left to secure his team's second win of the season.

Smith was one of five Skyhawks who finished in double figures and was key for his team down the stretch. His two pairs of free throws helped extend his team's lead with under two minutes to play.

Malcolm Hill continued his dominance with a season-high 36 points on 7 of 11 shooting from deep.

Kennedy Chandler also set a new career-high in points with 34 and 10 assists for his fifth double-double of the season. DeAndre Williams also had a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, his third straight games with at least 20 points.

"They're both terrific players, Kennedy [Chandler] downhill terrific guard, playmaker, and Malcolm [Hill] is one of the best shooters in the world in my opinion," head coach JP Clark said. Down 30-15 after the first quarter, the Blue Coats pulled themselves within one with a 57-56 deficit at halftime.

The Blue Coats led by as many as six in a game that had 12 lead changes, but the Skyhawks never wavered. They were able to hold a lead throughout the entire fourth quarter in route to a win.

The Blue Coats will be back in action at Chase Fieldhouse on Friday Dec. 5 against the Long Island Nets.







NBA G League Stories from November 29, 2025

