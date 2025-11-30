Osceola Magic Survive Late Surge from Vipers

EDINBURG, TX - The Osceola Magic (6-2) held back a late fourth-quarter surge from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-5) in a 134-125 win on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena. Lester Quiñones scored a season-high 31 points while shooting 6-of-10 from behind the arc for Osceola.

Four Vipers scored 20 or more points, led by Tyrese Hunter and Daishen Nix with 26 each. Nix also pulled down 11 rebounds.

In his first game with Osceola since November 13, two-way player Jamal Cain picked up a double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds, both season highs. Orlando Robinson recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Led by Quiñones, Cain and Robinson, the Magic raced out to a 25-point halftime lead and extended it to 29 points early in the third. However, the Vipers wouldn't go away quietly and chipped away at the Osceola lead.

Hunter scored 13 points in the third quarter, with Nix and former Magic guard Kevon Harris picking up 10 points each in the fourth. The Vipers pulled within six points with 2:29 left in the game, but the Magic held on for the win.

Up Next:

The Magic will finish the Texas portion of their road trip when they face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers once again on Monday, December 1 at Bert Ogden Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on Prime Video.

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park for two games on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 against the Memphis Hustle. Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey, courtesy of City Kia of Greater Orlando. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

In Case You Missed It:

On Sunday, November 23, Osceola Magic alum Jett Howard had a career night against the Boston Celtics for Orlando. The Michigan product scored a career-high 30 points and became the 13th player in franchise history to score 20+ points in a single quarter. Current Magic two-way player Orlando Robinson also got his first start with the NBA club and finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.

In the Community:

The Osceola Magic are supporting the Central Florida-based nonprofit Baby DJ for their annual toy drive this holiday season. The Magic's home arena, Osceola Heritage Park, will serve as a drop-off location from now until December 17 for anyone wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys for families in need.







