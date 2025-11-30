Vipers Drop Game One of Two Against Osceola

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 134-125 defeat against the Osceola Magic (6-2) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The first quarter was a competitive one with three lead changes and six ties. After 1:58 the quarter reached its final tie of 30-30. Osceola then outscored the Vipers 8-2 to grab a 38-32 advantage. Orlando Magic two-way Jamal Cain and Lester Quiñones combined for more than half of the team's points (23) in the first.

Osceola rose to the top in the second quarter with the help of Quiñones, Cain and Orlando Magic two-way Orlando Robinson. In 16 minutes of play Quiñones had 24 points. Cain contributed 18 points in 17 minutes and Robinson scored 15 points in 16 minutes. Together, all three players accounted for 57 of the 80 points scored for the Magic while holding the Vipers to just 55 points going into the half.

In the second half of the game the Magic controlled the entirety, but the Vipers were not going down without a fight. When the clock struck down to 8:22 the Vipers began a 20-6 run to minimize the Magic's lead, 126-120, with less than three minutes to go in the game. Despite the Vipers efforts to come back, the visiting team secured a 134-125 win.

Coming hot off the bench for the Vipers was Tyrese Hunter with a career-high 26 points. Daishen Nix contributed a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Houston Rockets two-way's Kevon Harris and Isaiah Crawford had 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Quinones finished the night with 31 points. Cain had a double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Robinson also had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

At 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1 at the Bert Ogden Arena a rematch will happen between the Vipers and Magic. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







