Long Island Falls to Capital City to Split Opening Weekend

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (1-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Capital City Go-Go (1-1), 112-105, on Sunday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum.

Brooklyn Nets assignee forward Danny Wolf paced the Nets with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two assists, one steal and a block in 34 minutes while shooting 50 percent (9-for-18) from the field. With his second straight double-double, Wolf joined Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe as the only Nets to record consecutive double-doubles to begin their NBA G League careers. Guard Ben Saraf, who is on assignment from Brooklyn, led Long Island's reserves with 15 points, three assists and a block in 25 minutes off the bench. Saraf became the first player in Long Island franchise history to score at least 15 points off the bench in each of his first two NBA G League games. Brooklyn Nets assignee guard Nolan Traore added 15 points in 25 minutes. Long Island guard Nate Williams grabbed five offensive rebounds, his most in a single Tip-Off Tournament game and tied for his career high in any NBA G League game. Williams finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes. Nets forward Grant Nelson made his NBA G League debut, scoring 10 points on 60 percent (3-for-5) shooting from the field while grabbing eight rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench. Long Island guard Yuri Collins posted eight points, six assists and three rebounds with a steal on 50 percent (3-for-6) shooting from the field and 50 percent (2-for-4) from deep in 35 minutes.

Long Island held the Go-Go scoreless over the first three minutes and the Nets reserves got off to a strong start in the first, with all five bench players that saw action scoring at least once. Capital City led by three after the opening period, 26-23. Long Island went on a 19-7 run from the 1:09 mark of the first quarter to 7:21 in the second frame, but the Go-Go closed the first half ahead by seven, 55-48, despite being outrebounded by a margin of 23-16 before the break.

Ben Saraf put up 11 points in the third to give Long Island a spark off the bench, but the Nets trailed by 16 entering the final quarter. The Nets fought back in the fourth, going on a 14-3 run from 11:30 to 7:33 in the final period, but fell short to pick up the team's first loss of the season.

Capital City guard Keshon Gilbert led the Go-Go with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes. Capital City center Skal Labissiere added 23 points, six rebounds and two assists while blocking three shots in 26 minutes.

Long Island will visit Portland, Maine, to face the Maine Celtics on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. ET. Capital City will host the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.







