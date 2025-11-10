Birmingham Comes up Short on the Road in Austin

Published on November 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped their first road game of the 2025-26 Tip-Off Tournament, 110-97, to the Austin Spurs.

After trailing by as many as 13 points with 8:44 remaining in the first half, the Squadron (0-2) outscored the Spurs (2-0) 24-11 over the next seven minutes to tie the game at 51 apiece heading into the half. Second-year forward Josh Oduro provided the spark off the bench for Birmingham, scoring eight of his 10 first-half points coming in the second-quarter surge.

The visitors got off to a strong start in the third quarter, taking their first lead since going up 6-5 early in the first period. After leading by four points, the Squadron found themselves even with the Spurs at 70-70 with 5:35 remaining in the third. Austin then took control of the contest, outscoring Birmingham by 12 heading into the final period.

Two-way guard Trey Alexander followed up his 22-point performance on Friday with a 20-point game on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. The Creighton product also recorded six rebounds and two assists for the Squadron.

D.J. Carton was efficient on the offensive end with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The guard from Marquette also produced three assists and three rebounds for the visitors.

Two-way center Hunter Dickinson earned his second-straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, including knocking down two threes.

Austin's Jamaree Bouyea led all scorers with 28 points on the day. He also dished out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds for the home side.

Birmingham will travel to Oklahoma City to face the Blue this Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Paycom Center. The G League Tip-Off Tournament South Region contest can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.







