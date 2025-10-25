Squadron Select Tray Jackson in First Round of NBA G League Draf, Acquire JZ Zaher and Darryl Morsell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today used picks No. 18 and 20 to select forwards Tray Jackson and Chris Mantis in the 2025 NBA G League Draft. Birmingham later acquired JZ Zaher, the 31 st pick, and the returning player rights to Darryl Morsell from the Capital City Go-Go in exchange for Mantis.

Jackson, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound Michigan product, was selected 57 th overall in last season's G League Draft by the Oklahoma City Blue. He made four appearances for Oklahoma City, averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game on 52.2% shooting. Jackson later made one appearance for the Delaware Blue Coats, where he scored 14 points with four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal before signing with the Austin Spurs. With Austin, he played in 10 games, averaging 2.1 points per game in 7.2 minutes per night. Jackson started his collegiate career at Missouri before transferring to Seton Hall for three seasons and finishing his fifth year at Michigan.

Zaher, a 6-foot, 165-pound Bowling Green product, made one appearance for the Delaware Blue Coats in his rookie season in 2024-25. Prior to making his professional debut, Zaher played two college seasons, making seven appearances for Bowling Green in his sophomore season. Zaher transferred to Bowling Green after playing his freshman season at Eastern Michigan.

Morsell, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound Marquette product, played professionally overseas last season after spending two seasons in the G League with Raptors 905 and Salt Lake City. In the 2023-24 G League season, Morsell made 35 appearances for Raptors 905, averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field. In the 2022-23 season, Morsell played 12 games in the tip-off tournament for Salt Lake City, averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists before joining Raptors 905, where he appeared in 32 games and 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

