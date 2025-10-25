Noblesville Boom Make Two selections in 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE, IND. - The Noblesville Boom today announced the selection of two players in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

With the 27th pick of the first round, the Boom selected Ben Coupet Jr. of Chicago, Illinois. Coupet Jr. most recently played as a forward for the Windy City Bulls, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, where he averaged 10 points, 1 assist and 3 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season. He played basketball at Southern Illinois-Carbondale.

With the 53rd overall pick, Indiana selected Ahmaad Rorie of Tacoma, Washington. He played as a guard for S.L. Benfica in Portugal last season. Rorie played basketball at the University of Montana for three seasons and the University of Oregon for one season.

In a related move, the Boom added Ithiel Horton out of the NBA G League Available Player Pool. A Vauxhall, New Jersey native, Horton averaged 6.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds last season as a guard for the Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. He previously played basketball for the University of Texas.

The NBA G League's 25th season tips off on Friday, Nov. 7 and features an expanded playoff field and 31 teams.

The Boom will make its highly anticipated debut at The Arena at Innovation Mile at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, when they host Grand Rapids for their historic home opener. The Boom will begin the season one night earlier, on the road at Grand Rapids on Nov. 7.

Single game tickets for the Noblesville Boom go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 28. Secure presale access and be the first to feel the Boom by visiting NoblesvilleBoom.com/Tickets.







NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.